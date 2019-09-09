In the “Faith In Action” publication, there is an article on Bob Johnson (founder of Black Entertainment Television) where he states the Democratic Party has “moved too far to the left” by embracing higher taxes, runaway government spending, government run healthcare and their socialist schemes. Bob is one of the few African American billionaires. He was a long-time Democrat and Hillary supporter. He now gives President Trump credit for growing the economy and creating jobs. He feels Obama ignored women and minorities and left them behind and disappointed them by his empty promises.
Because of this, “Faith and Freedom” has launched a grassroots initiative for African American and Hispanic communities. The Bible says God is no respecter of persons. We are all equal in his sight.
The Supreme Court voted 7 to 2 to keep the peace cross on public land in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C. The cross was erected in 1925 as a memorial to local soldiers that died in World War I. The American Humanist Society sued the American Legion (they installed it) on behalf of non-Christians who had to live in the community.
Supreme Court Justices Ginsburg and Sotomayer wrote, “The principal symbol of Christianity around the world should not loom over public thoroughfares.” Thankfully, Justice Alito held that a government that roams the land, tearing down monuments with religious symbolism and scrubbing away any reference to the divine will strike many as aggressively hostile to religion.
If you can get a copy of Freedom Magazine, check out the cover and the gun control group’s ship of fools, Booker, Sanders, Warren, Biden, Harris, Beto and others.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg