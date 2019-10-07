A recent trip to New England included early signs of fall colors, great food, cool fall days and crazy drivers. It seems that crazy driving must be an epidemic in this country because no matter where you drive, it seems they are everywhere.
Route 2, also known as the Mohawk Trail, is mostly 50 mph with few passing zones between Shelburne Falls, Mass., and Greenfield, Mass. It’s only about 20 miles or so between the two municipalities but those miles have motorists going up and down hills as well as traversing roads that wind to the left and then the right. So the 50 mph is quite fast enough for the conditions.
On one trip to Greenfield I was faced with two vehicles coming toward me as a driver decided that either the speed limit was too slow or that the driver in the lead was too slow to bear. As the car was able to get back into his or her own lane before reaching me I wondered if there had actually been a passing lane on this steep hill. I was headed down and the other motorist was headed up said hill. As I scanned the road for the tell-tale broken line marking a passing zone I was doomed to disappointment. It was a double solid line the entire way. There was no passing zone at all that I could ascertain. I guess this motorist just figured that those rules of the road didn’t pertain to them.
The same disregard for road rules was seen along I-91 north. There was an odd work zone that split the road. There was a shift in both the left and right lanes heading north and side-by-side flashing arrows motioned to each side as motorists had to shift to either the left or the right. Road work was being done on the road between the lanes. The speed limit was reduced to 55 approaching the work zone and then to 45 mph as one drove through the narrowed roadway. As vehicles whooshed they didn’t seem concerned about the work zone or the narrow roadway. Going through the work zone I could only imagine what would happen if a vehicle going too fast hit against the barrier on one side or the other. But traffic moved on disregarding the work zone and not letting it slow down anyone. While the work zone was not active at the time, it doesn’t lessen the potential danger of an accident happening.
What has happened to us over the decades? We once respected authority and most of us followed the rules. Not so much anymore. Now we seem to thumb our nose at the rules.
Yes, there are consequences. But those consequences don’t seem to stop future infractions.
At a recent Brookville Council meeting a Brookville resident asked about fining people who don’t follow the borough ordinance in regard to grass height. He said it was the same as giving a person a speeding ticket that it would make them think. But the sad truth is that many people who are caught speeding and ticketing don’t stop speeding.
How many times have you seen motorists who fly pass you slow when they see a state trooper parked along the highway monitoring traffic? They slow until they figure they are either out of sight out of range of any radar and then they speed back up to 10 or 15 miles beyond the posted speed limit.
It makes me wonder to where and to what are we rushing? More importantly, what are we missing?
In our rush to get somewhere or to be somebody, are we missing the opportunities before us to help someone else, to make a difference in our communities, to be a part of a group seeking to make life better for others? Will we make a true difference in our communities and in the lives of those around us or will we be too busy rushing to get somewhere?
Just wondering....?