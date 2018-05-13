A Bon Air man accused of firing an AR-15 rifle at police officers at his home late Saturday should face full criminal prosecution — even if, as a friend believes, he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in the military.
Aaron Joseph Ometz, 36, was arrested late Saturday after, police allege, being involved in two vehicle accidents before a standoff at his home on Saratoga Street in Conemaugh Township, Cambria County.
A jury will determine his level of guilt on charges including two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement official, two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of felony-level criminal mischief and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Former neighbor Ronald Yasko told The Tribune-Democrat he believes Ometz suffers from PTSD as a result of combat experiences in Iraq.
Yasko, a veteran who served in Korea, said he and Ometz spoke often, but his friend was not open about his military experiences.
“I’m glad nobody was killed,” Yasko said. “I don’t know what happened that night ... but he’ll be in my prayers.”
It is truly fortunate that no one was struck by a bullet from Ometz’s gun.
Conemaugh Township officer Paul Deffenbaugh described approaching Ometz’s house along with East Conemaugh officer Joe Sefcik, and both policemen leaping from the porch as a gun was displayed, just before shots were fired.
Police say $10,000 in damage was done to two police vehicles that were struck by bullets. A four-hour standoff preceded Ometz’s arrest late Saturday night.
A nearby house was also hit by gunfire that put anyone in range at great risk of becoming a victim.
At minimum, Ometz should be banned permanently from owning a firearm.
We hope he gets proper treatment for whatever emotional issues caused his behaviors Saturday.
But a jury should ultimately determine his fate on criminal charges.
— The Tribune-Democrat
One of the many downfalls of Pennsylvania having too many units of local government is needlessly convoluted and redundant tax collection. Millions of dollars that could go to services or back to taxpayers go instead to the cost of collection.
The state government partially resolved that nine years ago by consolidating local wage tax collection, reducing the number of collectors statewide from more than 500 to just 69 in districts based mostly on 67 county borders with consideration for overlapping school districts. That has saved millions of dollars a year.
Last week Gov. Tom Wolf signed a new law designed to fully standardize wage tax collection statewide, which will create uniform procedures and standards while helping many taxpayers by eliminating the prospect of double taxation where some municipal and school district jurisdictions overlap.
Unfortunately, the state government has not yet extended that uniformity to property tax collection, which remains subject to a wide array of money-wasting redundancy across the state.
In the computer age there is no need for the redundancy and excessive costs inherent in hyper-local property tax collection.
Lawmakers should draw on the experience of less costly wage tax collection and apply it to property tax collection.
— The Times-Tribune
