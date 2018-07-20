ALTOONA — Altoona Community Theatre will hold auditions for the Southern comedy-drama “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, July 29 and 30, in the ACT Rehearsal Hall, located downtown at 1213 12th Street next to Tom & Joe’s diner.
Written by Robert Harling and based on his experience with his sister’s death from diabetic complications, “Steel Magnolias” is a bittersweet comedy following three generations of women who gather at Truvy’s beauty salon to laugh, cry and celebrate the events of their lives. Their world is rocked, however, when one of them faces a serious health crisis that changes them all forever. The show’s original 1987 Off-Broadway production ran for over 1,000 performances before transferring to Broadway, but it gained its largest audience when translated into a film released in 1989 starring Dolly Parton, Julia Roberts, Sally Field and Shirley MacLaine.
ACT’s production will be staged by Emily Evey, directing her first show for the troupe after making her acting debut with them in 2016 in “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.” Since then she has helped behind-the-scenes on “The 39 Steps” and “Romeo and Juliet” and has worked repeatedly with Things Unseen Theatre Company.
The cast for “Steel Magnolias” requires six females”
- Truvy Jones – 40ish owner of a beauty shop.
- Anelle Dupuy-Desoto –19-year-old shop assistant, awkward and religious.
- Clairee Belcher – 60ish widow of the former mayor, a woman of class and style.
- Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie – 25, engaged to be married, thought by everyone as the prettiest girl in town.
- M’Lynn Eatenton – 50ish, Shelby’s mother, a socially prominent career woman.
- Ouiser Boudreaux – 60ish wealthy curmudgeon, acerbic but lovable.
All roles are open and prior experience or previous participation with ACT is not necessary. Auditions will consist of readings from the script, perusal copies of which are available at the ACT office. Call (814) 943-4357 for more information. Southern accents are not required for auditions (although encouraged) but will be used in the production. Rehearsals will begin August 5.
“Steel Magnolias” will open ACT’s 2018-2019 season on the Benzel Stage of the Historic Mishler Theatre with four performances September 20 to 23. The season continues afterwards with Stephen Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music” in November, the “prequel” to the Peter Pan legend called “Peter and the Starcatcher” in February and the hit Broadway musical “Mamma Mia” in May. Subscriptions are now on sale at $60 for all four shows at www.altoonacommunitytheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.