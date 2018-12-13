REYNOLDSVILLE — An active shooter symposium is being held at Jeff Tech at 8:30 a.m. January 14.
The event is free and open to everyone – business leaders, schools, churches, emergency services, hospitals, open air venues, festival/fair organizers and more. The symposium will provide an in-depth look at active shooter situations and how to better protect your organization, business or venue from these types of critical issues. Law enforcement officials will be on hand to help in planning for the unthinkable.
Guest speakers include Robert E. Winters, protective security advisor –U.S. Department of Homeland Security; James P. Warwick, assistant professor and chairman, Criminal Justic Program, Wilmington University and retired Delaware State Police officer.
The symposium is being sponsored by the Jefferson County Commissioners (Jack Matson, Herb Bullers and Jeff Pisarcik), the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services and Jeff Tech.
To register go online to http://www.jefftech.info/organizational-safety-symposium or call (814) 849-5052, ext. 1.
