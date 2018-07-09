PITTSBURGH – Adagio Health plans to distribute 33,000 farmers’ market vouchers to 8,250 WIC recipients in Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Indiana and Lawrence counties to help increase availability of fresh fruits and vegetables.
Each year, farmers apply to accept the Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) vouchers. This year, there are around 75 farmers participating to receive the FMNP vouchers across the five counties.
“Adagio Health strives to offer resources and access to good nutrition and healthy meals for families across the region,” said BJ Leber, president and CEO, Adagio Health. “In order for a child and mother to thrive, a healthy, well balanced diet is key. Providing families with these vouchers gives them the opportunity to provide their families with locally grown, nutritious food and produce.”
Through its partnership with FMNP, Adagio Health provides eligible women with four $5 checks for a total of $20 to be used at participating farmers’ markets throughout the summer and fall. Eligible WIC participants include women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or postpartum, and children ages 1 to 5. If a new participant is signing on for WIC this summer, they are still able to receive checks at their first appointment. Last year, Adagio Health distributed nearly 30,000 checks and plans to distribute 3,000 more in 2018 — a total of $165,000 for eligible families across the region to shop at participating farmers’ markets.
For more information on WIC, visit adagiohealth.org/WIC.
