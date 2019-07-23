BROOKVILLE — Anyone who attended Corsica Union School is invited to a reunion on Aug. 10 at the Roseville Grange starting at 6 p.m. To make a reservation, contact Carole Ray at 849-5047.
Patti Slaughter
