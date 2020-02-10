Spring, summer and early fall are typically the most popular times of year to have windows replaced, but there’s no reason why window replacement should be limited to only those seasons.
In fact, there are several excellent reasons to have your exterior home improvements done during the winter.
• Winter is the best time to discover problems with your windows.
• As materials contract in the cold and your windows are exposed to precipitation, extreme temperatures and other natural elements, there is a good chance that problem areas in your windows will manifest themselves in the form of leaks, cracks and drafts.
• Scheduling in the “off-season” usually means better prices and faster installation. Since most exterior remodeling companies aren’t as busy during the colder months, they typically have special deals and sales, saving you money on parts and labor costs. And when you schedule your window replacement when most other homeowners don’t, you likely won’t have to wait as long for an installation time.
• Heat and humidity won’t factor into your installation.Summertime can be incredibly hot and humid, causing the wood framing of your home to swell and expand. Waiting for the weather to cool off before having your windows replaced gives your home’s framing a chance to return to its normal size, allowing for efficient installation with very little chance of air leakage, glass damage or window frame warping.
• Your energy costs will go down significantly. Windows can either help you save money or break the bank when it comes to energy bills. Drafty, broken or leaky windows will increase energy costs as heating escapes through the frames and glass. Replacement windows, however, will seal your home and keep the heat where it should be — inside.
By scheduling your window replacement in the winter, you will reap the benefits in comfortability, convenience and cost, as energy-efficient products are investments that pay for themselves time and time again.