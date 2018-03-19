DuBOIS — Before they were business partners, Laun Hallstrom and Ree Mitra were classmates. They’ve known each other since the 7th grade, when Mitra first started attending DuBois Area Middle School and his father started teaching math at Penn State DuBois.
Both attended Penn State DuBois after high school and managed to stay in touch after graduation, even though both did their fair share of moving about before relocating to their hometown.
Mitra pursued business ventures elsewhere in Pennsylvania and Hallstrom joined the Air Force.
Now, nearly two years after opening Aegis Coffee Roasters and Coffeehouse, the two say their aim is to host more special events at their cafe and move more of the coffee they import and roast on-site onto more shelves.
“We would love to see this place busy every day,” Hallstrom said. “There are so many people in DuBois that still don’t know that we’re even out here.”
Their decision to go into the coffee business together, Hallstrom said, wouldn’t come about until after the two had relocated to DuBois, around the time Mitra started consulting Hallstrom’s physical medicine practice.
“Every year we would do Christmas gifts for referring doctors,” said Hallstrom. “We would do all the usual – the fruit basket and the chocolate – and one year, we got the idea that we should do coffee. We had seen how some of the places did private label wine, but I didn’t think that giving wine away from our office was the right message. So I thought, ‘why don’t we see if we can do private label coffee?”
The idea went over so well, Hallstrom said, that the two started to wonder whether or not they should start a roast operation of their own. Not knowing anything about the coffee business, they took part in a weekend-long crash course in coffee roasting in Atlanta.
After a few years of focusing only on roasting and marketing coffee, Hallstrom said, the demand for their coffee was great enough that they opened a cafe to sell it.
“(Coffee) just seems to be one of those feel good products across the whole world. Almost every culture drinks coffee to one extent or another,” Hallstrom remarked. “It seems to be that thing that brings memories and makes you feel at home.”
