“Who lost Afghanistan?” is a fitting rhetorical successor to the post-World War II political “gotcha” question, “Who lost China?”
The answer in both instances is “Nobody.”
The question is asked these days about Afghanistan in the wake of President Biden’s decision to end 20 years of American military attempts to turn that failed-state tribal swamp into a Western style democracy.
Those attempts were lost before they even started. The Russians, the British, the warlords of pre-India India, going all the way back to the Romans ... attempts to change the tribal culture of the peoples who inhabit the Hindu Kush and its environs all fail.
We ought not to have tried.
Certainly, we were justified in having invaded Afghanistan in 2002. Its Taliban government had given safe harbor status to Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda. From Afghanistan, they perpetrated the barbaric slaughter that we recall today as “Nine Eleven,” commemorating Al Qaeda’s capture of commercial airliners and turning them into victim-laden flying bombs that smashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington and, in a heroic, suicidal resistance, a field in Pennsylvania rather than the Capitol.
We invaded. We killed bin Laden. We scattered the Taliban and removed them from power.
We ought to have left it at that, along with an ultimatum: Cause us harm again, and we will return in greater force, not to gain control of Afghanistan, but to kill as many Taliban as we can find.
Barbaric? Yes. So were the Taliban back then.
Now that American troops are pulling out, the prevailing prediction is that the Taliban will again come to power in Afghanistan.
So be it. It is not up to us to determine the nature of the governments of other countries.
But it is up to us to safeguard Americans’ lives and to punish those who kill Americans via acts of war, declared or undeclared.
We could have won in Afghanistan militarily, just as we could have won in Vietnam militarily a half-century earlier, by eliminating enemies real or suspected until there was nobody left to oppose us. We have that kind of military capability.
But we ought not to be that kind of people — unless we are attacked again from within Afghanistan.
Did we “lose” in Afghanistan? Certainly, we “lost our way” by attempting to remake another country, another culture into what we, not they, thought should be their government.
We are not the world’s police force.
But we can be the avenger of attacks on our country and our people.
Let’s leave it at that.
— Denny Bonavita