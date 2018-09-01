CLARION — Clarion University will welcome Pennsylvania AFL-CIO president Richard Bloomingdale at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 in Hart Chapel for a “State of the Unions: 2018” presentation.
Bloomingdale will consider the policy and political challenges and opportunities facing organized labor in 2018; the impact on workers of the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races in Pennsylvania (as well as the 2018 midterms); how unions should respond to the controversial Janus decision; and why a strong, vibrant labor movement is essential in 2018 and beyond.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
