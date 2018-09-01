Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.