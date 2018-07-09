CLARION – Clarion University’s AFSCME 2326 will host its annual Red Cross Summer Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 13, in the multipurpose room of Gemmell Student Center, Clarion campus.
Walk-ins are welcome or appointments can be made by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or visiting www.redcrossblood.org and enter “ClarionUniv.”
Free parking is available in Lot 16.
