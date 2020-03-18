SHIPPINGPORT — Pennsylvania’s impending entry into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative saved a nuclear power plant near the state’s western border from shuttering, its owner claims.
Ohio-based Energy Harbor rescinded its deactivation notice for Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport on Friday, less than a year after state legislators abandoned plans to subsidize Pennsylvania’s nuclear fleet with stricter mandates that would have forced electric companies to procure more carbon-free power.
Utility companies like Exelon and Energy Harbor, formerly the bankrupt FirstEnergy Solutions, say states should prioritize the carbon free energy their nuclear plants provide over cheaper, dirtier fossil fuels. As more governors nationwide adopt aggressive clean energy targets, states – including Ohio, Illinois and New Jersey — likewise approve ratepayer subsidies and tax incentives to prop up their nuclear plants in the name of reducing emissions.
The strategy, so far, remains unsuccessful in Pennsylvania, where critics — including environmentalists, labor unions and fossil fuel trade groups — argue such policies would punish the state’s thriving natural gas industry and its ratepayers with higher energy prices. The unusual alliance succeeded in sidelining legislation last year that would have funneled extra money to five nuclear plants across the state.
The decision led Exelon to shut down Three Mile Island in September amid deepening financial challenges.
Energy Harbor long warned that its Beaver Valley plant would be next, taking 1,000 jobs and 1,872 megawatts of energy capacity — enough to power 1 million homes — with it.
But Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement in October that the state Department of Environmental Protection would draft rules for Pennsylvania to join RGGI by 2022 provides the kind of financial incentive legislators seemingly couldn’t, Energy Harbor CEO John Judge said.
“The decision to rescind the deactivations for Beaver Valley was largely driven by the efforts of Governor Wolf's administration to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative which will begin to help level the playing field for our carbon-free nuclear generators,” he said in a news release Friday. “In addition, our retail growth strategy now offers carbon free energy that allows customers to meet their environmental, social and sustainability goals.”
Judge tempered the statement with a promise to reconsider should the state’s plan to join RGGI fall apart.
“We are excited about the RGGI process implementation in early 2022 but would need to revisit deactivation if RGGI does not come to fruition as expected,” he said.
Ten states currently participate in RGGI, a regional cap-and-trade program that charges power producers for the pollution they emit. Proceeds collected from RGGI auctions — where power generators bid on credits that cover their emissions costs — are then reinvested back into the state.
Critics of the program, largely those also opposed to nuclear subsidies, say RGGI will similarly cripple Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry and undermine its position as the region’s number one power exporter.
Citizens Against Nuclear Bailouts said Tuesday that Energy Harbor’s decision proves the company’s true intentions were nothing more “than an attempt to hold the community, workers and lawmakers hostage to secure an unneeded financial bailout of nuclear facility operators on the backs of ratepayers.”
Steve Kratz, a spokesperson for the group, thanked legislators “for standing up for competitive markets.”
A report from S&P Global estimates that profits from Pennsylvania’s four surviving nuclear power plants will exceed $3.4 billion the next decade, with Beaver Valley collecting $624 million alone.