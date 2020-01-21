STATE COLLEGE — A combination of rain, wintry mix and snow will spread across areas from Kansas to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan as the week progresses.
A new round of travel problems associated with the next winter storm will spread from the central United States to the Northeast following a lull from snow and ice for a time this week.
The storm is destined to bring wintry precipitation and travel problems over a broad swath, even though Arctic air in place to start this week will grow stale and trend milder over time, forecasters say.
During Wednesday night to Friday, a swath of snow from the main storm is forecast to extend from parts of northeastern Kansas to northern Michigan.
While only up to a few inches of snow are likely to fall in this swath, enough can fall to make some roads slippery in the Interstate 35, I-80 and I-90 corridors.
The storm this weekend will be operating on stale Arctic cold air, and will crawl eastward, rather than northward and is also likely to hook up with the jet stream level of the atmosphere.
With the storm still several days away from fully taking shape, forecasters say there is uncertainty with regard to the specific timing as well as forms and intensity of precipitation.
With the leftover Arctic air being cool at best, the initial form of precipitation is likely to be more of the liquid variety for the Ohio Valley, central Appalachians, mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England. Rain or a combination of snow, ice and rain are likely in these areas for a while during the first part of the storm.
Forecasters caution that because this storm will take a more eastward, rather than northward track, and the air aloft may turn colder over part of the storm, a transition from rain to snow or from an icy mix to snow can take place in parts of the Ohio Valley and central Appalachians.
Details will unfold with the storm as the weekend progresses. At this time, the potential for heavy snow for part of the Northeast cannot be dismissed.