Going by raw numbers alone, 2018 was a record year for casino gambling in Pennsylvania, with the more than $3.2 billion in revenue topping 2017 by about $22 million.
But when adjusted for inflation, 2018 was actually the single worst year since table games became legal in 2010.
The high-water mark for gambling revenue in the state, when inflation is taken into account, was 2012. The $3.16 billion that casinos took in that year translates to $3.46 billion in 2018 dollars, according to the inflation calculator provided by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The inflation-adjusted change from 2012 to 2018 reflects a 6 percent decline in gambling revenue in Pennsylvania.
The state relies on gambling revenue as a major source to fund its budget. Of the $3.2 billion in revenue in 2018, the state collected almost $1.4 billion in taxes, which translates to about 4.3 percent of the state’s 2017-18 budget. Pennsylvania collects more tax revenue from gambling than any other state, according to the American Gaming Association.
Gambling revenues are used in Pennsylvania primarily to reduce the property tax burden in the state. The AGA noted that in 2017, about two-thirds of the state’s $1.4 billion in gambling tax revenue went to this purpose.
“[A]pproximately $920.1 million was transferred to the state’s General Fund for the purpose of reducing school taxes paid by Pennsylvania property owners,” the association reported. “Other funds were transferred to local and county governments that host casinos, while additional amounts were used to support Pennsylvania’s horse racing industry or paid into a special tate fund for local economic development and tourism projects.”
Nathan Benefield, vice president and chief operating officer of the Commonwealth Foundation, suggested after the release of the state’s 2018 numbers that the healthy economy over the past year might have contributed to the slide in gambling revenue.
“I could be wrong about this, but [I] had the impression gambling (and the lottery) were somewhat countercyclical,” Benefield wrote on Twitter. “More growth when the economy is bad rather than expanding.”
One factor that could act to reverse these trends in 2019 is the continued growth of the new sports wagering program at Pennsylvania’s casinos, accompanied by the introduction of online sports betting and online poker and slots games.
Pennsylvania’s lottery has a footprint that’s a bit bigger than that of the casinos, but it brings in slightly less to the state. In the 2017-18 fiscal year, the state lottery sold more than $4.2 billion in various scratch off and other games. After accounting for paying out prizes and administrative overhead, the state cleared just over a billion dollars in profits, roughly $46 million more than the previous fiscal year.
In September, a federal judge struck down the state’s prohibition on political contributions from the gambling industry, citing that it violated their First Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution. The ban had been in place since the state first legalized casino gambling in 2004.
Dave Lemery is the Pennsylvania & New Hampshire News Editor for Watchdog.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.