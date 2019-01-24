Weather Alert

...BLACK ICE LIKELY ON UNTREATED ROADS AND WALKWAYS THROUGH EARLY TONIGHT... RUNOFF FROM THE RECENT RAIN AND SNOWMELT WILL LEAD TO THE FORMATION OF AREAS OF BLACK ICE ON UNTREATED ROADS, BRIDGES, PARKING LOTS AND SIDEWALKS THIS EVENING AS TEMPERATURES DIP BELOW FREEZING ACROSS THE SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, AND CONTINUE TO FALL THROUGH THE 20S ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND WESTERN MOUNTAINS OF THE STATE. AN ADDITIONAL LIGHT COATING OF SNOW FROM LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS IS ALSO EXPECTED THIS EVENING OVER THE ALLEGHENY MOUNTAINS. LITTLE OR NO SNOW IS EXPECTED TO THE SOUTHEAST OF INTERSTATE 99 AND ROUTE 22 CORRIDORS. USE CAUTION IF YOU PLAN TO DRIVE, OR WHILE DOING SOMETHING AS ROUTINE AS WALKING YOUR PET. MANY SERIOUS FALLS AND VEHICLE ACCIDENTS OCCUR UNDER THESE CONDITIONS, SINCE ROADS THAT LOOK WET COULD BE GLAZED OVER WITH ICE.