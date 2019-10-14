This is it! After waiting many, many months, I get to go to Baltimore Comi-Con this weekend.
As a collector of comic books, I have quite a few that I hope to get signed by artists and writers who tell the stories that I love. But the real excitement this year is meeting Jim Lee.
I’ve written before about how much Jim Lee inspired me growing up. He is one of my favorite artists. This column isn’t about rehashing that. It’s about how much I’m sure I’ll act like an idiot in front of him.
My first celebrity encounter was back at my first Comi-Con in Atlantic City. I wandered by a booth and started talking to some people when they said, “Do you want to meet our promoter?”
I said sure, and this tall man turned around.
It was Bruce Boxleitner.
For those of you who didn’t watch much Eighties and Nineties television and movies, Boxleitner was Scarecrow in “Scarecrow and Mrs. King,” Captain Sheridan on “Babylon 5,” and Tron.
Yep. Tron.
I had a moment to play it cool. I could have been like, “Hey, Mr. Boxleitner, how’s it going?”
Instead, I squealed, “You’re Tron!”
I actually almost cried. He was pretty cool about it. I have a couple of things signed by him. (One was dedicated to my wife.)
At another con, Edward James Olmos, who played Admiral Adama on “Battlestar Galactica,” saluted me as he walked past. I froze and saluted back, standing like a statue until he turned the corner.
I got shoved out of the way by bodyguards for two celebrities. William Shatner just walked past with his entourage. Sean Pertwee, on the other hand, stepped away from his entourage and grabbed my hand. He said, in that awesome British voice of his, “I’m terribly sorry about that. They take their jobs quite seriously.”
I did talk to J.G. Hertzler like I was an adult. He played General Martok on “Star Trek: Deep Space 9.” But that’s an aberration.
Then there was the time I managed to somehow tick off Brian Azzarello while talking about his story in DC’s Black Label books. I’m still not sure what I said!
In a positive example, I met “Rocket Raccoon” and “I Hate Fairyland” artist Skottie Young at a Comi-Con that was horribly attended, so I had an hour-long conversation with him. But when I got into the elevator with Jim Starlin, the co-creator of Thanos, I just stood there, looking straight ahead, wishing I could ask him how he felt about the movies.
Louise Simonson, by the by, hated “X-Men: Apocalypse.” She co-created Apocalypse and thought Fox got the character all wrong. She wouldn’t even talk about the Shaq movie “Steel.” She co-created that character, too. Bob Layton, creator of James “War Machine” Rhoades, loves the movies involving War Machine. It might have something to do with him getting paid.
My nervousness in meeting people seems to be directly proportional to how important they were to my childhood. Azzarello, Hertzler, and Young weren’t super influential. Boxleitner was. When I met Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman on “Batman: The Animated Series,” it took me some time to put together a coherent sentence. His voice is the one I hear in my head when I read Batman books. I finally managed to tell him that I introduced the cartoon to my son. That seemed to mean something to him, and we talked about art being passed down through generations.
Jim Lee, though, I don’t know how I’ll do. I had read collections of Batman and Superman stories for a long time before I got X-Men #1 in 1991. That was the first comic I bought for myself, and it started the actual collecting phase that continues to this day. He was incredibly important to my childhood, and I can’t wait to tell him that.
I just hope what I say will make some sort of sense.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd.