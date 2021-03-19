What happens in the wake of hurricanes, tornadoes, derechos, brutal thunderstorms, earthquakes?
In come the excavators, loaders, dozers, and dump trucks. Out goes the debris, just as soon as governments, insurers and individual property owners can recover enough to evaluate, compensate and either rebuild or simply raze the remains.
Well, OK.
But ... where does all that debris end up?
In landfills, mostly. Some goes to existing landfills. Some goes to the latter-day equivalent of transfer stations. The initially huge piles of debris seem to shrink, then fade away.
In between are the beginnings of something new: Putting storm debris to other uses.
Right now, it would be a stretch to call what happens “recycling.” This industry, if it can be called that, is in its infancy, somewhere descended from the 1960s “urban renewal” and today’s “blighted property removal,” but not yet even on a par with what we can do, and sometimes actually do manage to do, with scrap metal, newsprint, plastic containers, glass bottles, aluminum cans and other recyclables.
There is recyclable material within the shattered remnants of houses, schools, factories and farm buildings that fall victim to the forces of nature.
Scientists tell us that climate change is occurring. Some of us have come to accept this. Others among us still doubt or deny that change of such magnitude is with us as of now.
But what cannot be denied is this: Those storms, quakes and calamities regularly wreck sizeable swaths of real estate.
Until now, we have used century-old methods of dealing with the destruction, methods dating back to the years of recovery in Europe and Asia from World War II.
We tear down. We pile up and burn. We stack up and haul away. We bury. We even still, in some regrettable instances, flat-out dump that debris beneath water or down into holes, thinking we will hide it.
Nature doesn’t work that way, not in the long view. What goes downstream, under water or into the ground has a way of percolating, permeating and reappearing, sometimes years, decades or even centuries later.
We are just now beginning to turn our attention to studying methods and approaches that could glean reusable materials from such twisted wreckage. The “baby step” efforts sometimes amount to no more than separating “streams” of mostly metal here, mostly wood there, in the hope that future methods will allow us to, in effect, re-mine those piles.
Given what is happening with our weather in these times, those efforts are likely to be more in demand before we come to fully realize it.
Recycling structural debris is worth talking about and thinking about. It might soon be worth actually doing on a larger scale.
— Denny Bonavita