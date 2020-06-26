Agnes E. Shreckengost, 93, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born March 2, 1927, in Wayne Township, she was the daughter of Robert Harold “Rabbie” and Mary Margaret (Galbraith) Bargerstock.
She was a 1945 graduate of Kittanning Senior High School, and a lifelong resident of Wayne Township.
Agnes enjoyed embroidery, craftwork and doing crossword puzzles. She loved to make homemade noodles, calico beans and turkey loaf which were always thoroughly enjoyed by her family at every holiday meal.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Dennis P. Shreckengost and Patricia A. Mahony of Chicora; a daughter, Karen L. Shreckengost of Dayton; three grandsons, Joshua Matthew, Jacob Michael and Jesse Mark Shreckengost; a great-grandson, Aden Dennis Shreckengost; a great-granddaughter, Isabella Noemi Shreckengost; and sisters, Edna Alice Nolf of Putneyville and Lois Mary Rupp of Dayton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd O. “Duffy” Shreckengost, who passed away on April 14, 1986; a son, Robert Oscar “Butchie” Shreckengost; brothers, Ronald Earl Bargerstock and William Robert Bargerstock; sister, Betty Jane Kammerdiener; and brothers-in-law, William Adam Rupp, who passed away on December 23, 2002, and Darrell James Nolf, who passed away on June 25, 2004.
The Shreckengost family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Clyde and Sally McLaughlin for 46 years of watchful, neighborly concern. Additionally, the family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Concordia Good Samaritan Hospice of Cabot.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Bauer Funeral Home in Kittanning.
Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bud Davis officiating.
Interment will follow at Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Wayne Township, Armstrong County.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made in Agnes’ honor to the Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 901 State Route 1018, Dayton, PA 16222.
To send an online condolence to Agnes’ family, visit www.bauerfuneralhome.com.