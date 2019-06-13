ST. MARYS — The Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group Annual Dinner meeting was held at the Red Fern in St. Marys on Thursday, May 30. AHUG President Chris Guth welcomed the group and review the accomplishments of AHUG this year.
Guest speaker for the event was Tripp Pryor of the American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC). Trip joined AHEC as International Program Manager in June of 2015 and focuses on developing marketing strategies with AHEC’s five international offices. Tripp gave a bleak update on the current export market due to the trade war with China. China has become our largest hardwood export market, growing from $200 million in 2008 in sawlog exports to $1.6 billion in 2017.
China has not only issued tariffs in response to US tariffs, but has tightened import regulations and pursued greater environmental regulations enforcements. The downturn in the Chinese economy has slowed demand and other monetary changes have all combined to make doing hardwood business with China a challenge. It is estimated that hardwood exports to China is down over 40percent from before the trade war started in 2018. It is expected that most hardwood products will have a 25 percent tariff as of July 1, 2019. Other non-tariff retaliation including increased government inspections, slower customs clearances, delayed licenses and government application processes and the government pressure to avoid American products are happening as well.
All of this is causing a loss of market share for US hardwood companies. That market share has gone from 27 percent to 19 percent in just one year. While the Trump administration did provide $16 billion in relief to many agriculture sectors, hardwoods was not included.
Prior noted efforts to look for additional markets, innovation and new product development. The short term outlook for the hardwood industry that has had such a strong export market is not good.
Representative Martin Causer gave an update on the current budget.
Executive Director, Sue Swanson, closed by thanking everyone who attended for the continued support.