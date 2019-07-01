PAINT TWP. – The Clarion County Airport hosted a one-day fly-in last Saturday, June 29, a popular event that had been on hiatus for a couple years due to facility upgrade projects.
Periodic thunderstorms and rain showers during the day kept the usual crowds away, but those who braved the weather were treated to the sight of three vintage aircraft sitting on the tarmac.
The Cruise for the Cure Fly-in was sponsored by the Knight Cruisers car club as a benefit for Clarion Hospital Cancer Center Patient Care and the Sunshine Fund. While the vintage aircraft were the centerpiece of the event, a car show, a live band, games, and airplane and helicopter rides were on the agenda.
Air enthusiasts had the opportunity to inspect a Boeing C-47B Skytrain, a Fairchild C-123K Provider and a Douglas C-54 Skymaster. Brought to the fly-in by representatives of Beaver County’s Air Heritage Inc., each plane had a story to tell beyond nuts, bolts and ailerons.
Michelle Messersmith, the spokesperson for Air Heritage, said that her father, David, is only one of several volunteers who work year-round to restore and maintain historic aircraft. She caught his enthusiasm at an early age and is well-versed in what makes the old planes so valuable.
“This C-47, Luck of the Irish, is an all-original cargo and transport plane that served over Europe during World War II,” she said. “She was a new plane and did not come into service until after D-Day. Nevertheless, she took part in the Battle of the Bulge and helped transport prisoners of war later in 1945.”
Luck of the Irish is unique because she is one of the few C-47s still flying that is completely original.
“Most of the ones you see now are made up of pieces of different planes,” Messersmith said. “This one has all her original parts, but she did have a few bullets holes in her fuselage that needed to be fixed.”
The aircraft parked next to Luck of the Irish dwarfed the old Skytrain. The C-123K “Thunderpig” was a mountain of a machine in her day. Categorized as a heavy transport, the C-123 was used by nearly all branches of the U.S. military during the 1950s and 1960s to perform everything from search-and-rescue missions to spraying Vietnamese jungles with Agent Orange.
John Peterson, crew chief on the C-47, said, “The Thunderpig sitting over there is arguably the last flying C-123.”
According to Messersmith and Peterson, the Thunderpig is something of a movie star, having appeared in “Air America,” “Con Air,” “American Made” and two of the Die Hard movies.
“If you watch those movies, you will probably see this plane in action and in exterior shots,” Peterson said. “On the other hand, the interiors and cockpit shots are mock-ups, stage sets.”
The remaining plane, a C-54, was a veteran of the early days of the Cold War, ferrying much-needed humanitarian aid into Tempelhof Airport during the Berlin Airlift of 1948-49 in Operation Vittles. In 2016, another C-54, the famous Candy Bomber, appeared at the airshow.