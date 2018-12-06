HARRISBURG — Airports that serve Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson and Clarion counties are among 26 that will make infrastructure and equipment upgrades to maintain safety and expand aviation-related operational and economic opportunities with the assistance of more than $6 million in state funds, state officials have announced.
Area airports receiving funding include:
- Clearfield County: Clearfield Lawrence Airport – $9,000 to install upgrades to the airport’s jet fueling equipment.
- Jefferson County: DuBois Regional Airport – $75,000 to acquire equipment to maintain the airfield.
- Elk County; St. Marys Municipal Airport – $75,000 to acquire equipment to maintain the airfield.
- Clarion County: Clarion County Airport – $112,500 to acquire equipment to maintain the airfield.
Funding for the grants includes $2.2 million PennDOT’s Aviation Development Program, which comes from the state’s jet fuel tax, and $4 million from the Multimodal fund. The two funding streams leverage $2.1 million in local matching funds. Public-use airports in the state are eligible for the Aviation Development Program.
“With more than 400 airports across the state, this support ... helps keep aviation a viable transportation alternative and adds to our economy as well,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said. “These airports support hundreds of thousands of jobs and offer services that are attractive to the business community and others interested in general aviation.”
For more information on aviation in Pennsylvania visit www.penndot.gov.
