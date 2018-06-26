Mr. and Mrs. Alan (Rene) Pierce Sr. of Punxsutawney announce the birth of a son on June 14, 2018, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
Alan Christopher Pierce Jr. weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. He joins sibling Alvin Pierce, at home.
Maternal grandparents are Laura and Traczyk Williams of Wallaceton. Paternal grandparent is Kevin Pierce of Punxsutawney.
Maternal great-grandparents are Debbie and Larry Turner of Wallaceton and Daria and Tom Ellinger. Paternal great-grandparents are Jerry and Anamae Pierce of Punxsutawney.
