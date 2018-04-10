Albert L. Ripple Jr., 63, of New Bethlehem, died Sunday, April 8, 2018, at his residence.
Born July 10, 1954, in Punxsutawney, he was a son of Albert L. and Margaret E. (Dunmire) Ripple.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Mr. Ripple worked for Dawn Energy Service.
He was a member of the Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ.
Mr. Ripple enjoyed playing his guitar.
Survivors include three brothers, William G. Ripple and his wife, Joann, of Kentwood, Mich., Charles E. Ripple of Templeton, and John M. Ripple and his wife, Jodi, of Fairmount City; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Joshua Walker.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, April 11, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Sam Swick officiating.
Immediately following the funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post No. 354 American Legion of New Bethlehem will honor their fallen comrade.
Interment will be held in the Alcola Trinity Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
