Albert R. Lerch, 80, of New Bethlehem, died Sunday evening, December 30, 2018 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Born May 28, 1938 in Sligo, he was the son of the late Floyd Howe Lerch and Leota Jane Courson Lerch.
He was a graduate of Union High School.
Mr. Lerch was a welder for Pullman-Standard in Butler until 1980 and worked for Ju-Don’s Service in New Bethlehem until he was unable to work due to declining health.
He married Pansy C. Boyer on October 16, 1965. She preceded him in death on May 10, 1999.
Mr. Lerch was a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant and most recently attended the Distant Baptist Church.
He enjoyed garage sales, flea markets and working on Fords.
Survivors include his son, Allen Lerch and his wife, Heather, of Coraopolis; three granddaughters, Abigail Lerch, Alyssa Lerch and Allison Lerch, all of Coraopolis; a sister-in-law, Lois Boyer of Sligo; and a niece, Kelly Boyer of New Bethlehem.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by and infant daughter in 1972.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 4, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, January 5, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 5, 2019, in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment will follow in the Hawthorn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Albert R. Lerch to the Alzheimer’s Association, National Headquarters, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.alz.org/donate.
Online condolences may be sent to Albert’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.