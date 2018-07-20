CLARION — The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry is pleased to announce that tickets for the Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade” are going on sale early again this year – Monday, July 23rd beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The parade will step off at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 6, as part of the 65th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival™ Sponsored by the U.S. Army.
This great event will showcase marching bands, floats, and community organizations of the grandest kind.
Reserved parade seats are $9 each. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Clarion Chamber located at 650 Main Street 9 (aka White Pillars), Monday through Friday. Payments can be made by cash or check, or credit card. If paying with a credit card, please keep in mind there is an additional 3 percent fee.
For more information, please contact the Clarion Chamber office at 814-226-9161.
