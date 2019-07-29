CLARION – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry has announced that tickets for the Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade” will go on sale Thursday, Aug. 1 beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The parade will step off at noon on Saturday, Oct. 5 as part of the 66th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival.
This event will showcase marching bands, floats, and community organizations.
Parade Sponsors are: Clarion Hospital, Burns & Burns Associates Inc., Clarion Psychiatric Center, Colony Homes, Commodore Homes, Goss Gas Products, McDonald’s, Motel 6 and Studio 6, Ramada by Wyndham, Shippenville Healthcare and Structural Modulars Inc.
Reserved parade seats are $9 each. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Clarion Chamber located at 650 Main Street (aka White Pillars), Monday through Friday.
Payments can be made by cash, check or credit card. If paying with a credit card, there is an additional 3 percent handling fee.
For more information, contact the Clarion Chamber office at (814) 226-9161.