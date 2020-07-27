CLARION – Officials with Clarion’s 67th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival said last week that organizers have had many meetings and conversations regarding how this year’s festival will look amid the pandemic and ever-changing guidelines.
“When you are facing state restrictions on large gatherings, state road closure limitation along with safety concerns, we will have a completely different look with approximately 12 activities, but on a much smaller scale,” a press release from the chamber stated last week. “Some will be done through live streaming and some will be in person.”
“There will be some old events along with a couple of new ones. A complete list of those events which will be live streamed and those that will take place in person will be finalized by mid-August.”
Organizers said the festival will offer a commemorative T-shirt, sweatshirt and glasses with this year’s official logo, but in a very limited quantity. Plans are also being finalized on two new souvenir items.
For more information, visit the Clarion Chamber’s website after Aug. 17 at www.clarionpa.com.