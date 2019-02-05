Alice "Allie" Pearl Schultz, 84, of Templeton, died early Tuesday morning, February 5, 2019, at her residence.
Born November 6, 1934, in Widnoon, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Edith (Unger) White.
Mrs. Schultz was a self-employed beautician.
She was a member of the Kellersburg United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 230 of New Bethlehem.
Survivors include four children, LaVonne Henderson, and her husband, Jeff, of Templeton, Ralph Schultz, and his wife, Beth, of Templeton, David Schultz, and his wife, Jane, of New Bethlehem, and Wesley Schultz, and his wife, Sally, of Worthington; five grandchildren, Todd (Michelle) Schultz, Cody (Cherie) Schultz, Israel (Christie) Schultz, Jacob (Josie) Schultz and Rhiannon Beale (Travis); seven great-grandchildren, Caden, Connor, Hunter, Max, Asher, Arya and Derek; a sister, Charlotte Toy of Worthington; a cousin who was more like a daughter, Ember Gourley and her husband Scott, and their children, Clara, Mia, Isaac, and Jonas of New Bethlehem; and a special cousin who was more like a sister, Doris Martz of Sligo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by, three sisters, Bessie White, Winifred White and Violet Wolfe.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Craig Lindahl and the Rev. Don Jeffers officiating.
Interment will be in Kellersburg Methodist Cemetery, Madison Township, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
