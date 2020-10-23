This year’s Presidential election kerfuffle brings new and interesting questions for our consideration.
Here is one: Suppose a voter sends in a mail-in ballot today — and dies before Nov. 3, Should the vote count?
In 16 states, the vote does count.
In Pennsylvania, those dead-voter ballots will not count — if vote-counters find out that the voter has indeed died. Here is the relevant legalese from 25 P.S. § 3146.8(d): Whenever it shall appear by due proof that any absentee elector or mail-in elector who has returned his ballot in accordance with the provisions of this act has died prior to the opening of the polls on the day of the primary or election, the ballot of such deceased elector shall be rejected by the canvassers but the counting of the ballot of an absentee elector or a mail-in elector thus deceased shall not of itself invalidate any nomination or election.
Harrumpfh!
That is legalese. What it misses is common sense.
Let’s look at the real world: Suppose a voter goes in person to the polls on Election Day at 8 a.m. and votes.
Then en route home, the voter’s car hits a hippopotamus on the highway, and the voter dies.
Does the voter’s vote still count?
Of course it does. There is no fraud. The voter was alive on Election Day when the vote was cast.
The same reasoning ought to apply to mail-in ballots.
These days, many elderly people who have been lifelong voters feel strongly that Donald Trump or Joe Biden should be our next President. More than a few of them have offered the fervent prayer that, “This year, I want to get my vote in before I die.”
Let’s respect that.
It might be too late to change 25 P.S. § 3146.8(d) for this year, but it seems morally righteous to take a pretty strict view of the required “due proof.”
We are not talking about dead voters here. We are talking about living, breathing, perfectly legal voters who died after they complied with the procedures for casting their ballot.
Those are not dead voters.
Those are voters who have since died.
Let’s change election law in that respect for the future, and be clear-eyed about this year.
— Denny Bonavita