ALCOLA – In an effort to demonstrate the truth of one of their mottos, a team of professional female timber sport champions show Clarion County fairgoers that “Girls Kick Axe.”
Making their debut at the local fair for 2019, the Axe Women Loggers of Maine combines the skills and precision of professional axe and logging competitions with an entertaining performance for fairgoers of all ages.
“We’re an all-girl lumberjack show made up of a team of all professional competitors,” said Alissa Wetherbee, who along with husband, Mike, owns and operates the Axe Women Loggers of Maine based out of Ellsworth, Maine. “It’s a fun show.”
Growing up in Maine, Wetherbee said that lumberjacking has always been a part of her life.
“I used to help my dad cut wood,” she said. Wetherbee eventually got into the entertainment side of the profession and moved on from there to competitions. As a timbersport athlete, she met her husband — who is also a timbersport athlete — and the couple decided to turn their passion into a full-time job by performing shows at fairs, festivals, sporting events and more across the country when not participating in lumberjack competitions.
“I like that we get to travel,” she said. “We get to see a lot of cool places.”
According to Wetherbee, the Axe Women team consists of more than a dozen female professional lumberjack competitors from all over the country.
“We became friends with a lot of these girls at different competitions and invited them to join the Axe Women,” she said. Wetherbee noted, however, that due to other job and family obligations, not everyone on the team can travel to every event. “We rotate the girls depending on who is available.”
Showcasing their skills this week for audiences at the Clarion County Fair are Wetherbee, Andrea Robarge of New York state and Carly Stinson of Washington state. All three women are IronJills, which means they chop, saw and log roll.
An 18-year veteran of the sport, Wetherbee has competed several times in the World’s Open Lumberjill Contest in New York, winning the Peavey Log Rolling and Axe Throwing Championships.
Working with the Wetherbees for approximately 15 years, Robarge was introduced to the world of timbersports in college. With more than 20 years of experience in the field, she has traveled all over the world for competitions — including multiple times to Australia as a member of the U.S. Women’s Chopping and Sawing Team — and holds the world record in Jack and Jill Crosscut Sawing with her husband.
“My favorite event is probably the underhand chop, but I think I excel at the two-person cross cut,” Robarge said.
The newest member of the Axe Women team, Stinson also got her start in timbersports while attending the University of Montana, where she won the Western U.S. Stihl Collegiate Series, according to the Axe Women website. With four years of competition experience under her belt, Stinson placed second in the Canadian Championships in Single Buck and has competed in the U.S. Women’s Stihl Professional Series.
“My favorite events are the underhand chop and running choker,” she noted.
With the announcing styles of Mike Wetherbee, each Axe Women show is comprised of a series of competition-style events that pits performers against each other in a variety of “old-time” lumberjack events — including axe throwing, sawing and log rolling in a traveling pool — with a “modern twist.” Audience members are encouraged to participate by cheering their team to victory.
“It really makes things fun,” Alissa Wetherbee said of the show’s competition-style setup, noting that competitors try to switch things up by incorporating different things into each show. “The performances actually double as training for competitions.”
Axe Women team members said that the shows are family-friendly and great for children and adults of all ages.
“The old-timers like to watch because it possibly reminds them of a part of their past,” Mike Wetherbee said. “It also connects youngsters to their heritage.”
Robarge added that she likes the message that the show sends to those who watch.
“It just proves that girls can do it,” she said.
The Axe Women Loggers of Maine will perform three shows a day Wednesday through Friday at the Clarion County Fairgrounds, at 5:15, 6:45 and 8:15 p.m.; and four shows on Saturday, at 4, 5:30 7 and 8:45 p.m.