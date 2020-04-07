HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health yesterday (Tuesday) confirmed as of 12 a.m. on April 7, that there are 1,579 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 14,559.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 78 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 240. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
Locally, the state’s map as of Tuesday shows nine confirmed cases in Clarion County, with no deaths, and 18 confirmed cases in Armstrong County, also with no deaths.
In the area, Jefferson County reported its first confirmed case, while five cases were reported in Forest County, five cases in Venango County, and 107 cases in Butler County, with two deaths.
At area hospitals, Clarion Hospital reported yesterday that it had one patient with a confirmed case, and two with suspected cases. Butler Memorial Hospital had nine confirmed cases, and two suspected cases.
In testing through April 6, Clarion Hospital conducted 322 tests, with seven confirmed cases, while Butler Memorial Hospital conducted 1,591 tests with 101 positive cases.
“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
There are 76,719 patients who have tested negative to date in Pennsylvania.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Less than 1 percent are aged 0-4.
• Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12.
• 1 percent are aged 13-18.
• 7 percent are aged 19-24.
• Nearly 42 percent are aged 25-49.
• Nearly 29 percent are aged 50-64.
• Nearly 20 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.