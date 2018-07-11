JUNIOR LEAGUE
DISTRICT 10 TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
ELK-MCKEAN 9,
ST. MARYS 1
Score by Innings
St. Marys;000;010;0—;1
Elk-McKean;201;024;x—;9
St. Marys—1
Charlie Coudriet c 4010, Christian Coudriet ss 2011, Conner Straub p-2b 3000, Matthew Palmer 3b 2000, Joey Geci 1b 2000, Tony Lewis lf-cf 0000, Lane Dellaquila ph 0000, Layton Ryan rf-lf 1000, Isaac Dellaquila ph 1000, Ryan Bille cf 0000, Cole Neil ph-rf 2000, David Ansderson 2b-p 2000, Beau Azzato ph 1110. Totals: 20-1-3-1.
Elk-McKean—9
Harley Morris ss 3220, Camron Marciniak cf 3320, Aiden Zimmerman p-lf 2311, Ethan Wells c-p 3125, Dominick Allegretto 1b 2000, Joe Tettis ph 1000, Luke Zimmerman lf 3000, Collin Porter ph 1000, Kaden Dennis 2b 1000, Jefferson Freeburg 3b 1000, Curtis Barner ph 2000, Caden Smiley rf 1000, Luke Ely c 2000. Totals: 25-9-7-6.
Errors: St. Marys 6, Elk-McKean 0. LOB: St. Marys 7, Elk-McKean 6. DP: St. Marys 0, Elk-McKean 2. 2B: Azzato. SAC: Lewis; Wells. SB: Palmer, Geci; Morris 2, Marciniak, Wells 2, Denins 2. CS: Lewis (by Ely); Morris (by Chr. Coudriet).
Pitching
St. Marys: Conner Straub-5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO; David Anderson-1/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
Elk-McKean: Aiden Zimmerman-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 1 SO; Ethan Wells-5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wells. Losing pitcher: Straub.
