Brookville Area High School will host this year’s Region I All-State Chorus, which will convene here on April 17.
Seven local students have been selected to sing with this highly competent group of singers from the Western part of the state. They include: Al Kelso and Bob MacKenzie, both of whom sing bass; Pat Yard, Judy Park and Sara Stauffer, sopranos, and Libby Chesnutt and Kathy Goble, altos.
The All-State chorus will present an assembly at the high school on Friday, April 18, and concerts will be presented for the public on Friday and Saturday evening, April 18 and 19, starting at 8 o’clock.
Thomas Canning, Brookville native, and presently head of the Department of Vocal Music at the University of West Virginia, will be a guest conductor. Mr. Canning has composed an original work which will be presented for the first time at this event. It is entitled “A Hymm For Our Nation.”
William Roberts, music professor at Susquehanna University, will assist with the conducting chores.
A special vocal clinic will be held during the event featuring Anthony Barresi, assistant professor of voice and conductor at Fredonia State University, in New York.
Numbers to be included in the choral presentation are: Gloria; Serenade to Music; We Shall Have A Song; Weep, O Willow; Trilogy for Women’s Voices; Night and Dreams; Foggy Day; Ain’t That Good News; Sailero, and Stomp Your Foot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.