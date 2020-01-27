“How many lessons of faith and beauty we should lose, if there were no winter in our year!”
— Thomas Wentworth Higginson
Federal Tax Form Updates — We have been notified that Federal tax forms will be shipped toward the end of January and could take up to three weeks to reach us. We will keep you informed as to when they are available.
State Tax Forms — As of last year, the state stopped sending out paper forms, so the library used its own resources to print out copies of the forms to have available at a discounted rate of 10 cents per copy (our usual rate is 25 cents per sheet). However, we are in the process of obtaining a new printer and will notify everyone when it is set up and running. Thank you for your patience!
It’s that time of year again, when the weather becomes unpredictable and things can get very messy and even dangerous outside. Just as a reminder, it is the policy of the library to close when Union School District closes for severe weather. During inclement weather please check our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/elmlibrary to confirm closings.
“It is the life of the crystal, the architect of the flake, the fire of the frost, the soul of the sunbeam. This crisp winter air is full of it.”
— John Burroughs
Between the Lines YA Book Discussion — Thursday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. “Renegades” by Marissa Meyer. Join us tomorrow for pizza, refreshments and a great discussion! Look to our next column for February’s book choice.
Employer Expectations — Thursday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m. CareerLink staff will be on hand to review the difference between “hard skills” and “soft skills” and help you learn the top soft skills employers are looking for in employees.
Career Building — Thursday, March 5, at 1 p.m. Are you having difficulty navigating the PA CareerLink website? Need an updated resume? Unsure how to answer interview questions, or what to wear? Come to this event for assistance.
Cozy Mystery Book Club — Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. For this month’s cozy mystery we will be reading “Sweet Revenge” by Diane Mott Davidson.
Here is the synopsis: Goldy Schulz is thrilled to be catering a holiday breakfast feast for the staff of the Aspen Meadow Library. But little does she know that on the menu, alongside the Great Expectations Grapefruit, Chuzzlewit Cheese Pie, and Bleak House Bars, is a large helping of murder. While setting up at the library, Goldy spots a woman lurking in the stacks who bears a striking resemblance to Sandee Brisbane—the Sandee Brisbane who killed Goldy’s ex-husband, the Jerk. But Sandee is supposed to be dead. Or so everyone believes. Goldy’s suspicions mount when the body of Drew Wellington, a former district attorney, is found in a corner of the library with a map worth thousands of dollars stashed in his clothing. She’s convinced that Sandee is involved. But the holiday madness is only just beginning for Goldy. Soon she’s drawn into the dangerous, double-crossing world of high-end map dealing. And like the ghost of Christmas past, Sandee keeps making an appearance. Could she be out to prove that revenge is sweet?
Join us as we discuss the book and have a yummy treat from one of the recipes discussed in the story. There will be a few hard copies available at the library; it is also available on all digital library platforms to borrow for free, or you can purchase it via Amazon.
“Thank goodness for the first snow, it was a reminder — no matter how old you became and how much you’d seen, things could still be new if you were willing to believe they still mattered.”
— Candace Bushnell
Window Painting Class (rescheduled from Jan. 18) — Saturday, April 18, at 10 a.m: Get together with friends, create some masterpieces for your home or for gifts! “The Painting Ladies” will be teaching this class. They are, Ginny Karman, Judy Bashline, and a helper.
If you can color (or paint) in a coloring book, you can paint a window as a pattern is provided. Class size is limited to 12 and the cost is $35. All materials are included. The class will start at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. Please bring a snack or lunch as a short break will be held around noon.
Pre-registration is required by April 11. There are six designs to choose from and you will need to pick your design upon registering. If you already registered (and paid) for this event, please consider yourself registered. If you would like to un-register please let us know. If you would like to register, simply stop by the library during our open hours and at the Circulation Desk you can register and pick out your design.
As many of you are aware, the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library is a member of the Clarion County Library System, which in turn is a member of the Oil Creek Library District. The District recently made some headlines in the library world with some exciting news regarding our e-book and electronic audiobook provider, OverDrive.
The Oil Creek Library District is now partnered with the Seneca Library District through OverDrive to provide all of our patrons with access to both collections of e-resources, and all you need is your library card. This type of partnership is the first in Pennsylvania and only the fourth in the United States!
As a librarian, this is very exciting to be able to provide instant access to so many more resources to our patrons, so we hope that you will give our OverDrive service a shot if you have not tried it yet. It’s very easy to use. You can find it on our website under the tab OverDrive E-Books! on the top right of the page, or by using the app Libby. It is very user-friendly and easy to navigate.
Our staff knows the basics to get you started and on your way to reading some great books in no time! What a great way to spend some chilly gray winter days than curled up with some wonderful stories.
“Welcome, winter. Your late dawns and chilled breath make me lazy, but I love you nonetheless.”
— Terri Guillemets