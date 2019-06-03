Alleane N. Gathers Barkow, 94, of Hermitage and formerly of Shannondale, passed away early Saturday morning, June 1, 2019, at Nugent Convalescent Home in Hermitage.
Born November 28, 1924, in Shannondale, she was a daughter of the late David C. and Emma Pearl Burkhouse Gathers.
Mrs. Barkow was a graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School.
On July 17, 1945, in Harrisburg, she married Louis J. Barkow. He preceded her in death on August 18, 2014.
Survivors include numerous great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by seven brothers and one sister, Blake Gathers, Malcolm Gathers, Willis Darl “Mutt” Gathers, Clayton “Derby” Gathers, Albert Wayne “Dommie” Gathers, Elwood Gathers, Don Gathers and Leone Gathers.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Westview Cemetery in Summerville, Jefferson County.
