EAST BRADY – Residents at the Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence in East Brady held a retirement luncheon for longtime facility manager Lenny Livengood last week.
Livengood, who began working at Allegheny Hills in June 1982, will step down from the position at the end of the month.
“I’ve enjoyed my time here,” Livengood said following the luncheon where he received a mix of heartfelt appreciation and good-natured roasting. “This has been a good company to work for.”
Over his 35-plus years at the 79-apartment site along Kellys Way, Livengood said he has seen many changes and many residents come and go.
“I started out in maintenance,” he said, explaining that he spent a few years in that position until he was appointed manager in 1985.
The apartment building, which is mainly occupied by those age 50 and older, and does has income requirements for residency, opened in October 1981. One of the biggest changes Livengood said he experienced was the major multi-million dollar remodeling project that took place about nine years ago.
“That was a real challenge,” he said, remembering how residents had to be relocated to accommodate the remodeling. “It’s been a godsend to get all these remodels.”
Livengood said he interacts with the residents quite a bit, but tries to keep it professional and not get too attached. He said the building sees approximately 12 to 15 new residents move in each year.
“I try to keep it as professional as possible,” he said.
Now, with retirement looming, Livengood said he plans to spend time golfing and fishing, and his business hobby of flipping houses with his son, Jason, who lives in Butler. He said his wife, Jeanie, will continue working at the Butler Armco Credit Union.
“I don’t want to be in charge of anything for now,” he said, adding that he will probably stay involved with Allegheny Hills in some capacity, possibly serving on its board of directors at some point.
For the past several months, Livengood has been working with East Brady native Tracy (Barnhart) Sheakley, who will take over as manager when he leaves.
Sheakley said she started at Allegheny Hills in December, after working at Bracken’s and Colonial pharmacies. Before that, she was a stay-at-home mom for her four children, now ages 10 to 20.
A graduate of Slippery Rock University, Sheakley lives in East Brady with her children and husband, Jason.
“This company has been wonderful,” she said of her new job. She said she has spent the time getting to know all the people at the apartment building, and looks forward to doing some new things for the residents.
“I look forward to working here and have enjoyed getting to know the people,” she said, noting she plans to work at the building for many years.
