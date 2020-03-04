The 2019-20 Allegheny Mountain League (AML) All-Star teams were announced Monday as 10 players each were selected on the boys and girls sides.
The Tri-County Area was well represented on the squads, as area players accounted for seven of the 10 selections on the girls side as well as nine of 10 on the boys side.
Elk County Catholic’s Taylor Newton was the top vote-getter on the girls side, while Kane’s Chad Greville, the lone non-area player on the boys side, was the top vote-getter.
The Kane girls squad and Elk County Catholic boys team led the way with three selections apiece, while Johnsonburg, Ridgway and Brockway on the boys side, as well as DuBois Central Catholic, Brockway and Ridgway on the girls side, all had two selections apiece.
Repeat selections on the boys side include Greville, Johnsonburg’s Austin Green and ECC’s Regis Wortman.
On the girls side, ECC’s Newton and Brockway’s Danielle Wood are the lone players to garner a spot on the All-Star team in back-to-back years.
Newton and Green both earned a spot for the third consecutive season.