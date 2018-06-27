MARIENVILLE — The Allegheny National Forest’s Marienville Ranger District has approved requests to reissue eight expired special use permits for existing electric powerlines, a telephone line, access roads, an oil and gas pipeline, and a spring development. The uses are located in Elk, Forest, McKean, and Warren Counties, and range in size from 0.1 to 55.1 acres, totaling approximately 103 acres of National Forest System lands.
For additional information or for copies of the decision memo, please contact Kevin Treese, District Planning Team Leader at ktreese@fs.fed.us or 814-927-5759.
