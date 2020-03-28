WARREN — In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the USDA Forest Service – Allegheny National Forest decided Thursday to reduce services available for outdoor recreation.
All ANF campgrounds, group-use areas, bathrooms, and other facilities have been closed indefinitely for the health and safety of visitors and staff.
There will be no overnight accommodations (camping and cabins) available in any Allegheny National Forest campgrounds. In addition, the Forest is not providing restroom services in dispersed and developed recreation sites across the Forest.
Currently, trailheads, undeveloped recreation sites, dispersed camping, and boat launches remain open for public use. Additionally, we ask that visitors practice good hygiene and social distancing while recreating.
Closed restrooms and facilities will be clearly marked with signage and/or gated. Signs will have contact information for visitors call if they have questions.
While recreating on the forest we ask that everyone leave no trace behind by packing out what you brought with you and not leaving trash behind.
Notifications to renters who reserved sites using recreation.gov will be made as soon as possible, and refunds will be processed by our concessionaire, Allegheny Site Management at (www.alleghenysite.com).
The Allegheny National Forest continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts and adjustments to reservations and our reservation policies through Recreation.gov. Reservation holders will be notified via email if there are changes affecting their reservation.
Effective immediately, Willow Bay Campground, restrooms and facilities are temporarily closed and unavailable.
Closed Sites on the Bradford Ranger District:
• Dewdrop Campground
• Handsome Lake Boat-To Campground
• Hearts Content Campground
• Hooks Brook Boat-To Campground
• Hopewell Boat-To Campground
• Kiasutha Campground
• Minister Creek Campground
• Pine Grove Boat-To Campground
• Red Bridge Campground
• Rocky Gap ATV/OHV Trailhead
• Tracy Ridge Campground