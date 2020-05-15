WARREN — The Allegheny National Forest will open more campgrounds and recreation sites beginning Friday (May 15). We are opening recreation sites as circumstances allow, in coordination with local, state, and federal health guidelines.
Dispersed overnight camping is opened for recreation, but sites and restrooms remained closed.
The following campgrounds and marina will be opened May 15:
• Handsome Lake Boat Access Campground
• Hooks Brook Boat Access Campground
• Hopewell Boat Access Campground
• Pine Grove Boat Access Campground
• Morrison Boat Access Campground
• Minister Creek Campground
• Tracy Ridge Campground
• Twin Lakes Campground
• Kinzua Wolf Run Marina
The following campgrounds and boat launches opened May 8:
• Willow Bay Campground
• Buckaloons Campground
• Red Bridge Campground
• Willow Bay Boat Launch
• Kiasutha Day Use Boat Launch
• Webbs Ferry Boat Launch
• Roper Hollow Boat Launch
• Elijah Boat Launch
All Allegheny National Forest All-Terrain and Off-Highway Vehicle (ATV/OHV) trails will remain closed until early June. Forest Service staff are continuing to properly prepare the ATV/OHV trails to ensure they are safe and maintained before opening.
While recreating on Allegheny National Forest, all visitors are encouraged to follow these health and safety guidelines:
• Avoid visiting the forest if you are sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
• Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during your visit to the forest.
• Take your trash with you when you leave. Trash overflowing the receptacles becomes litter and can be harmful to wildlife and attract predators.
• Please make arrangements to use the restroom before or after your visit to the forest as not all sites have opened restrooms. Also, please clean up after pets. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for our employees and for other visitors.
• If an area is crowded, please search for a less occupied location. Also consider avoiding the forest during high-use periods.
• Avoid activities that put you at greater risk of injury, as there is limited staff to assist.
For up-to-date information on the Allegheny National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/allegheny.
To make camping reservations for the Allegheny National Forest please visit recreation.gov at www.recreation.gov/camping