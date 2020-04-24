WARREN — The USDA Forest Service is reminding visitors that the Allegheny National Forest has an emergency closure order still in effect. This order is to ensure the health and safety of employees, visitors and volunteers, and is in alignment with current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing.
Closure Order Number R9-19-20-02 prohibits:
· All fires
· All overnight camping (developed and dispersed)
· Any group gathering of more than 10 people
· Entering or occupying any restroom facility
The closure order prohibits all the listed activities under Title 36 of the Federal Code of Regulations. See the attached closure order for more details.
Daytime recreation opportunities on Allegheny National Forest, such as fishing, hunting, kayaking and canoeing on the Allegheny Reservoir, Allegheny and Clarion rivers, and hiking remain available. For their health and safety all visitors are encouraged to:
Avoid visiting the forest if you are sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during your visit to the Forest.
Take your trash with you when you leave. Trash overflowing the receptacles becomes litter and can be harmful to wildlife and attract predators.
Please make arrangements to use the restroom before or after your visit to the forest. Also, please clean up after pets. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for our employees and for other visitors.
If an area is crowded, please search for a less occupied location. Also consider avoiding the Forest during high-use periods.
Avoid activities that put you at greater risk of injury, as there is limited staff to assist.
The USDA Forest Service continues to assess and temporarily suspend access to recreation areas that attract large crowds and cannot meet CDC recommended guidelines.
For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.
Information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is available at: www.usda.gov/coronavirus.
For up-to-date information on the Allegheny National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/allegheny.