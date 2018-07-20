WARREN — The Allegheny National Forest’s new Deputy Forest Supervisor began his duties on January 29. Chris Cook came from the Nevada State Office of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Reno where he was the Branch Chief for Non-Renewable Resources with state-wide responsibility for policy, budget, and workload management in the areas of planning, NEPA, cultural resources, tribal consultation, recreation, wilderness, renewable energy, and lands and realty.
Chris brings a broad background of leadership and management drawn from a range of experiences including: U. S. Army paratrooper, underwater archaeologist, university lecturer, restaurant manager, lab supervisor for the Center for the Study of the First Americans, and guest researcher at the Center for Maritime Archaeology in Roskilde, Denmark, and numerous leadership and developmental assignments for the BLM.
Chris graduated from Kane Area High School, received his bachelor’s degree in Anthropology from Gannon University in Erie, and has a master’s degree in Nautical Archaeology from Texas A&M. Although most of his career has been spent outside Pennsylvania, Cook grew up on the eastern edge of the Forest in Mt. Jewett. In fact, the position really brings Cook’s career full circle as he began his federal service as a seasonal archaeologist on the Marienville Ranger District. “I am endlessly grateful to be back in the area, not only to be closer to family, but also to have the opportunity to aid in providing vision and guidance for the Allegheny, the backyard of where I grew up,” said Cook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.