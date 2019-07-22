WARREN — The USDA Forest Service – Allegheny National Forest will be celebrating Smokey Bear’s 75th Birthday, Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Kinzua Beach pavilion area.
In addition to wishing Smokey Bear a Happy Birthday, there will be several activities for children to interact with Smokey, engage with Forest Service staff, and learn about the Forest and fire safety.
Be on the lookout for children’s contest opportunities on social media.
Smokey Bear’s HistoryOn August 9, 1944, the creation of Smokey Bear was authorized by the Forest Service. Two months later a poster depicting a bear pouring a bucket of water on a campfire was delivered by artist Albert Staehle. Smokey Bear soon became popular, and his image began appearing on more posters and cards. By 1952, Smokey Bear began to attract commercial interest. An Act of Congress passed which removed Smokey from the public domain and placed him under the control of the Secretary of Agriculture. The Act provided for the use of collected royalties and fees for continued wildfire prevention education.
Though he has already accomplished so much, Smokey’s work is far from over. Wildfire prevention remains crucial, and he still needs your help. His catchphrase reflects your responsibility: Only you can prevent wildfires. Remember that this phrase is so much more than just a slogan: it’s an important way to care for the world around you.