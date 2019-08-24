Warren — The USDA Forest Service – Allegheny National Forest will be participating in the 11th Annual Allegheny River Clean-up from Saturday, Sept. 7 to Saturday, Sept. 14.
The Allegheny River Clean-up is an annual event that is a cooperative of several federal, state, county, private organizations, and private citizen volunteers who patrol the Allegheny River’s shorelines using boats and trucks, while others walk to collect trash and debris.
Over the past 10 years the clean-up has had over 3,270 volunteers who have taken 1,457 tires, 436 cubic yards of trash, 116,789 pounds of metal and debris out of the river, making it cleaner and safer.
Shared stewardship events like this allow many organizations to pool their resources to help preserve our waterways for healthy drinking water, protect and improve ecosystems for all wildlife, and make recreation areas safe for the public to enjoy.
Register for the 2019 Allegheny River Clean-up at www.alleghenyrivercleanup.com.
Schedule of Clean-up
- Monday, Sept. 9 at 8:30: Allegheny River (Buckaloons to Wildwood)
- Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 8:30: Allegheny River (Wildwood to Tidioute)
- Friday, Sept.r 13 at 8:30: Allegheny River (Tidioute to West Hickory)
- Saturday, Sept. 14 at 8:30: Allegheny River (AO to Buckaloons)