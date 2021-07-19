Alone, drowning in silence and tension, waiting, waiting, waiting. Yet there is really no silence, and wherever I look, people are moving here and there. Monitors beep, phones ring, voices drift by in the hallway. There is a parade of people in uniforms — a veritable kaleidoscope of colors — light blue, dark blue, black, maroon, green and occasionally a white coat or street clothes. There are so many, many people — all of them strangers. No one among them knows my grief and my tears. Nobody has reason to care after their shift ends. I am no more noticeable to them than a speck of lint on the floor.
There are those who would be with me if they could, but circumstances and rules have decided that I will sit here alone, waiting, waiting, waiting — praying, hoping, struggling to believe until the doctor comes to tell me what could be done and what maybes are left to become the focus of more prayer and more waiting.
Then I say with the father whose son the disciples could not heal, “Lord, I believe; help thou mine unbelief.” (See Mark 9:24.)
Sometimes the loneliest place in the world is a place teeming with people – people who do not see you or pay any attention to you – people who go about their own affairs without noticing your world is crumbling around you while the tears you are trying to hide tremble behind your eyelashes.
Loneliness also comes when we imagine others think us strange or weird, or maybe even hate us because of our beliefs. Most of the time, however, we are not nearly as alone as we may think we are.
Elijah thought he was alone as a prophet of God and that he was quite outnumbered by the four hundred and fifty prophets of Baal. (See 1 Kings 18:22-24.) But when God answered Elijah’s prayer with fire, the people cried, “The Lord, He is God!” and seized the prophets of Baal so Elijah could execute them. (See 1 Kings 18:38-40.)
Then Jezebel threatened Elijah, and he ran. (See 1 Kings 19:2-5.) He felt so alone he asked God to let him die. Instead, God sent an angel to help him.
Later, Elijah met God in a still small voice on Mount Horeb. When Elijah still thought he was the only follower of God left in Israel, he was given a job to do and the assurance that he was not alone; there were still seven thousand other Israelites who were true to God. (See 1 Kings 19:13-18.)
We are never truly alone. We never have been; and Jesus has promised we never will be. (See Matthew 28:20.)
Not Alone
The sun appears and lifts above horizon,
Its rays reflecting on a tranquil sea.
The gulls are crying welcome at its coming
As soft sea-breezes whisper peace to me.
I stand alone amidst dawn’s daily wonder
Reflecting on God’s love and grace and light,
Yet not alone – such joy fills all my being —
God’s presence here fills earth and sea and sky.
