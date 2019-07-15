RIMERSBURG – Two women were charged with harassment stemming from an altercation on June 30 at approximately 6 p.m. along Chestnut Street, just north of Atchinson Way, in Rimersburg.
During the fight, Ashley Elizabeth Carothers, 26, of Rimersburg, allegedly shoved Dorothy Homison, 61, of Slippery Rock, subjecting her to physical contact.
In turn, Homison allegedly struck Carothers in the chest area.
Charges against both women were filed July 8 by state police Trooper Kevin Doverspike with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.