ALTOONA — The Altoona Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Maestra Teresa Cheung, has made the decision to postpone their upcoming concert “The Voice of Deliverance” on Saturday, March 21, at the Calvary Baptist Church, Altoona. Due to serious concerns over the spreading COVID19 Virus, the Altoona Symphony Board of Directors has made the decision to postpone the upcoming concert event.
“Concerns about hosting the concert were based on a number of factors including recently released data encouraging organizations hosting large events to cancel/ postpone events in order to prevent the further possible spread of the virus and allow medical facilities time to prepare in the event of a local outbreak,” a symphony spokesperson stated. “Along with these concerns, we want to protect our musicians, guest artists, and audience members from potentially being exposed to this virus. A large majority of our performers for the March concert are college students. Many are just returning from spring break where some traveled throughout the country and internationally. We feel it is in the best interest of our local community to postpone this concert as a precautionary measure.”
The Altoona Symphony is currently exploring options and will update patrons and the general public with details as decisions are made. For updates, check their website www.altoonasymphony.org, or their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AltoonaSymphonyOrchestra.