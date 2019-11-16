ALTOONA — The Altoona Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Maestra Teresa Cheung, will celebrate the holiday season with “Home for the Holidays” on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Historic Mishler Theatre in Downtown Altoona. The annual concert will feature a wide variety of holiday music.
The ASO welcomes guests of all ages to join them for a special evening set. Members of the Altoona Symphony will don festive holiday garb for the occasion The holiday concert will feature guests from the Blair Concert Chorale and is a great opportunity to introduce youngsters to the joys of live music.
Individual tickets are on sale to the general public at the Mishler Theatre Box office online at http://mishlertheatre.org or by calling 814-944-9434. Prices are $35 for adults and $15 for students (includes box office fees). Tickets will also be available at the Box Office the evening of the concert.
For further information on this concert and other programs, visit www.altoonasymphony.org.