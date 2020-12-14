Alverda E. Shoemaker, 94, of Distant, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Quality Life Services Sugar Creek.
Born May 23, 1926 in Distant, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Paul Kunselman Sr. and Pearl Bish Kunselman.
She married Hilton C. Shoemaker on March 20, 1948. He preceded her in death on May 29, 2002.
For many years, Mrs. Shoemaker was employed as a cafeteria cook at Redbank Valley High School. She then became the head cook at Mahoning Elementary School when it opened. Many of the entrees she cooked were her own recipes which she increased in volume to make 100 to 200 meals for the students.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of New Bethlehem
Mrs. Shoemaker loved to crochet and made at least one afghan for every grandchild and great-grandchild, in addition to her children. She made these until she was 92.
She was an outstanding seamstress and baker and enjoyed canning and freezing her garden goods. She was well known for her homemade pies and buns.
Mr. and Mrs. Shoemaker loved to travel by car and bus, visiting many U.S. areas.
Survivors include her son, Robert “Bob” Shoemaker and his wife, Patti, of East Brady; a daughter, Darla K. Smith and her husband, Curt, of Arnold; five grandchildren, Steve (Jill) McGarrity, Josh (Alicia) Shoemaker, Taryn (Luke) Stone, Ashley (Corey) Smith and Marisa Smith; 12 great-grandchildren; and four brothers, Jack Kunselman, Ed Kunselman, Gary Kunselman and Don Kunselman.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Esther Kunselman, Maxine Rearick, Paul Kunselman Jr., Shirley Ortz, Jean Flick and Judy Barclay.
Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. John Phillips will officiate over the services.
Family and friends are invited to view the live streaming of the services on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 11.a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.