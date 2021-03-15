Alverda Kline Douthett, 100, of Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Born January 24, 1921, she was the daughter of Reuben and Amanda Kline.
She married Roy Douthett on July 3, 1938. He passed away on January 1, 1993.
Mrs. Douthett was a member of the Reformed Presbyterian Church in Rimersburg.
She loved the outdoors. Her favorite pastimes were gardening and watching birds. She had a great love for all of God’s creation.
Mrs. Douthett was filled with a zest for life.
Survivors include: one son, William (Bill) Douthett of Rimersburg; one grandson, Matthew Douthett of Seneca; one granddaughter, Melissa Douthett Shugarts of Brockway; and two great-grandsons, Seth and Daniel Shugarts of Brockway.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Edna, Rellie, Freeman and an infant daughter, Kline.
There will be no public visitation.
A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg, with the Rev. John Monger officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Reformed Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 762, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Varnerfuneralhome.com.